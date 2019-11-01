Quadrant Capital Group LLC Invests $27,000 in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 3.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the second quarter valued at $326,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 35.1% in the second quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,350,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,709,000 after buying an additional 610,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 64.8% in the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 40,490 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

In other news, insider (Tony) Lethlean Anthony sold 881,252 shares of PlayAGS stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.14, for a total transaction of $123,375.28. Also, insider Victor Gallo bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $89,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 32,028 shares of company stock valued at $313,353 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PlayAGS stock opened at $11.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.39. PlayAGS Inc has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $27.85. The company has a market capitalization of $407.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.93, a P/E/G ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $74.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PlayAGS Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Capital cut their price target on PlayAGS from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised PlayAGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America downgraded PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PlayAGS from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. PlayAGS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

PlayAGS Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS).

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.