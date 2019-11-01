Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $30,000 Holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,942 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,982,481 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $185,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,312 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,089,772 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,515,000 after purchasing an additional 838,679 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 505.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,712,146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,546 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 250.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,910,357 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,698,678 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,738,000 after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $13.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average is $11.90. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.25.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a positive return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s payout ratio is 33.17%.

BBBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.44.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.