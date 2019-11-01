Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT Raised to $77.00 at Morgan Stanley

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 20.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Qorvo to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.48.

NASDAQ QRVO traded up $16.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,883,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,623. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $54.74 and a 52 week high of $97.34.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.67 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Qorvo will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total value of $34,515.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,101.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total value of $100,901.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,990.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,633 shares of company stock worth $2,354,776. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

