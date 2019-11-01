Q&K International Group (QK) to Raise $94 Million in IPO

Q&K International Group (QK) plans to raise $94 million in an IPO on Tuesday, November 5th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 5,200,000 shares at $17.00-$19.00 per share.

In the last year, Q&K International Group generated $169.1 million in revenue and had a net loss of $110.2 million. Q&K International Group has a market-cap of $899.3 million.

Morgan Stanley and CICC served as the underwriters for the IPO and Prime Number Capital, Everbright Sun Hung Kai, Tiger Brokers and China Securities International were co-managers.

Q&K International Group provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are a leading technology-driven long-term apartment rental platform in China, offering young, emerging urban residents conveniently-located, ready-to-move-in, and affordable branded apartments as well as facilitating a variety of value-added services. We are one of the pioneers in providing branded rental apartments in China. Under our dispersed lease-and-operate model, we lease apartments from landlords and transform these apartments, mostly from bare-bones condition, into standardized furnished rooms to lease to people seeking affordable residence in cities, following an efficient, technology-driven business process. “.

Q&K International Group was founded in 2007 and has 1222 employees. The company is located at Suite 1607, Building A, No.596 Middle Longhua Road, Xuhui District, Shanghai, 200032, People’s Republic of China and can be reached via phone at +86-21-6417-9625 or on the web at http://www.qk365.com.

