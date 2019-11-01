Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:PEB)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial reduced their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $423.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.61 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $31.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

Shares of PEB stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,286,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,041. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $25.45 and a fifty-two week high of $37.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,436,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,726,000 after purchasing an additional 59,353 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,251,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,438,000 after purchasing an additional 751,196 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,421,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,959,000 after purchasing an additional 195,114 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 24.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,276,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,928 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 19.1% in the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,642,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,460,000 after purchasing an additional 423,211 shares during the period.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.04%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.