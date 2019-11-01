Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Reduced by Piper Jaffray Companies (NASDAQ:MOFG)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies cut their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst N. Race now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.83. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.07). MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $51.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.20 million.

Several other research firms have also commented on MOFG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th.

NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $32.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $32.93. The firm has a market cap of $523.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.11.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $31,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,763.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 497.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 381.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

