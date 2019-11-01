Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Lifted by DA Davidson

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a report issued on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $30.50 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank’s FY2020 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BXS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.50 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Shares of BXS stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,733. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.63 and a 200 day moving average of $28.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.45. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 12-month low of $24.31 and a 12-month high of $33.45.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $242.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.70 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 10.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXS. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bancorpsouth Bank during the second quarter worth $132,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 15.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 74.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 8.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bancorpsouth Bank during the second quarter worth $224,000. 63.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.18%.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

