Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Lowered by Oppenheimer

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Amgen in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $3.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.29. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2020 earnings at $15.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $18.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.61 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 79.47%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMGN. Leerink Swann lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $211.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, September 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.17.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $4.70 on Friday, hitting $217.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,685,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,170. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Amgen has a 52-week low of $166.30 and a 52-week high of $219.38. The stock has a market cap of $125.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $77,792.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,376,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,851 shares of company stock worth $3,671,900. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.7% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 24,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.9% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% in the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 61,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1,432.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.5% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

