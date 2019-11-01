Q4 2019 Earnings Forecast for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Issued By William Blair

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.03. William Blair also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q1 2020 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $11.55 EPS.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.10. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 173.49% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded HCA Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho set a $153.00 price target on HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens set a $150.00 price target on HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.69.

NYSE:HCA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.65. 1,482,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,990. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.72. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $110.31 and a twelve month high of $147.42. The company has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 16.38%.

In related news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 250 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.10 per share, for a total transaction of $31,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total value of $124,626.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,899.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Further Reading: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.