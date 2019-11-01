Q4 2019 Earnings Estimate for Wyndham Destinations Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:WYND)

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Wyndham Destinations in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.47. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wyndham Destinations’ Q1 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.54 EPS.

Get Wyndham Destinations alerts:

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 11.67% and a negative return on equity of 90.37%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WYND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks set a $75.00 target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Destinations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.63.

WYND traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $46.90. 531,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,506. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.03. Wyndham Destinations has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $49.75. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.54.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter worth $25,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Noah Brodsky sold 7,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $346,921.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 1,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $92,724.80. Insiders sold 15,007 shares of company stock valued at $667,440 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.