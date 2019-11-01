Q4 2019 Earnings Estimate for Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies

Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies upped their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Luther Burbank in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Clark now expects that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.21. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Luther Burbank’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 17.57%.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LBC. ValuEngine cut Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Luther Burbank stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.66. 13,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.97 million, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Luther Burbank has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average is $10.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Luther Burbank’s payout ratio is 29.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Luther Burbank by 9.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Luther Burbank by 3.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Luther Burbank by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Luther Burbank by 3.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 224,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Luther Burbank by 25.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.83% of the company’s stock.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.