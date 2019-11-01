Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial dropped their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a report released on Thursday, October 31st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil & Gas’ FY2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $186.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.11 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.88.

Shares of NOG opened at $1.96 on Friday. Northern Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $3.20.

In other Northern Oil & Gas news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling bought 985,100 shares of Northern Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $1,576,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling bought 1,508,382 shares of Northern Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $2,337,992.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Northern Oil & Gas by 40.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Northern Oil & Gas by 13.5% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81,174 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 9,674 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Northern Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Northern Oil & Gas by 5.3% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 523,116 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 26,288 shares during the period.

About Northern Oil & Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

