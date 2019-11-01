Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. Boosted by SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ FY2020 earnings at $2.28 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup set a $62.00 price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,516,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,132. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.50. Maxim Integrated Products has a one year low of $46.64 and a one year high of $65.73.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.99 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 34.68%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter worth $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 97.5% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 60.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 58.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 175.7% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $346,042.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,468 shares of company stock worth $5,990,815 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is 79.01%.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.