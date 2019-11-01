Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for FB Financial Corp Reduced by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of FB Financial in a research note issued on Monday, October 28th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for FB Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

FBK has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James cut shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. FB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $37.67 on Wednesday. FB Financial has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.60 and its 200 day moving average is $36.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.98.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. FB Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $96.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.41 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. FB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in FB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in FB Financial by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in FB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,394,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FB Financial by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in FB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,500,000. 53.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

