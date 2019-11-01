Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Reduced by Analyst

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.97. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $204.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Estee Lauder Companies’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.95 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.43% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Edward Jones lowered Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.48.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $186.58. 1,679,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,420. Estee Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $121.47 and a 1-year high of $207.50. The company has a market capitalization of $68.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EL. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 387.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 185.2% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.78, for a total transaction of $1,346,578.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 28,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.51, for a total value of $5,951,411.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,279,773.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,198,276 shares of company stock valued at $431,896,335 in the last 90 days. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This is an increase from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

