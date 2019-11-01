Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) Issued By Northcoast Research

Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Brady in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 31st. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.63. Northcoast Research has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Brady’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Brady had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Brady’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BRC. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Brady from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Brady and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

NYSE BRC traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $57.02. 187,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,809. Brady has a 1-year low of $39.94 and a 1-year high of $58.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 24,270 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 11,406 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brady in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Brady in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 24,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $136,989.84. Also, VP Thomas J. Felmer sold 1,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total transaction of $61,610.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,604,561.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,556 shares of company stock valued at $5,504,501. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. Brady’s payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

