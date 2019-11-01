PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in PVH were worth $13,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 3.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in PVH by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in PVH by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PVH by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PVH alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of PVH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PVH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PVH from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Cowen cut their price objective on PVH from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $117.00 price objective on PVH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PVH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.15.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $87.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.63. PVH Corp has a 52 week low of $67.41 and a 52 week high of $134.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.40.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The textile maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PVH Corp will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Emanuel Chirico purchased 133,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.99 per share, with a total value of $9,985,293.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Henry Nasella purchased 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.37 per share, with a total value of $502,312.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.