PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.69% and a negative net margin of 74.86%. The firm had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.92. 49,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,552. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.29 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.95. PTC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PTCT shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

