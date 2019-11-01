Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Shares Gap Down to $85.89

Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $84.06, but opened at $85.89. Prologis shares last traded at $86.73, with a volume of 299,924 shares.
PLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a $92.00 price target on Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI set a $80.00 price target on Prologis and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Prologis from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Prologis from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Prologis from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.81.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.61 and a 200 day moving average of $81.11. The stock has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alley Co LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 1.4% in the third quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 30,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 2.9% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 17.7% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 17.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Prologis by 35.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,403,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,637,000 after acquiring an additional 368,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.
About Prologis (NYSE:PLD)
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.
