Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Shares Gap Down to $85.89

Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $84.06, but opened at $85.89. Prologis shares last traded at $86.73, with a volume of 299,924 shares.

PLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a $92.00 price target on Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI set a $80.00 price target on Prologis and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Prologis from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Prologis from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Prologis from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.81.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.61 and a 200 day moving average of $81.11. The stock has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $712.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.40 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 53.87%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alley Co LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 1.4% in the third quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 30,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 2.9% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 17.7% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 17.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Prologis by 35.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,403,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,637,000 after acquiring an additional 368,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

