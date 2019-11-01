Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Short Interest Update

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,620,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the September 15th total of 6,220,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Shares of Prologis stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.76. 6,367,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,369,296. Prologis has a 12 month low of $55.21 and a 12 month high of $92.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $54.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.01.
Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $712.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.40 million. Prologis had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Prologis will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Prologis from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays set a $92.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.81.
About Prologis
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.
Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)
Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.