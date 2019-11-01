Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Short Interest Update

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,620,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the September 15th total of 6,220,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.76. 6,367,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,369,296. Prologis has a 12 month low of $55.21 and a 12 month high of $92.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $54.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $712.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.40 million. Prologis had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Prologis will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Prologis from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays set a $92.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.81.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.