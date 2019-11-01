Proficient Alpha Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PAACU) Trading Down 0.3%

Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PAACU)’s stock price fell 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.20 and last traded at $10.20, 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 46,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.15.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAACU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Proficient Alpha Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $503,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Proficient Alpha Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $721,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proficient Alpha Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proficient Alpha Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,424,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proficient Alpha Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,508,000.

Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify businesses that provide financial services in Asia, primarily Mainland China and Hong Kong.

