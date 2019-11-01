Private Ocean LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Private Ocean LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 446.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 4,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $1,109,707.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,339,836.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.32, for a total transaction of $370,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,755,942.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,576 shares of company stock valued at $21,514,886 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NEE shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.15.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $3.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $235.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,254,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,094. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.82. The stock has a market cap of $113.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $164.78 and a 12 month high of $239.89.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

