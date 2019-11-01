Private Ocean LLC Buys 576 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 14.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 53.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1,456.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.05. 943,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,773. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.06. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $55.87 and a 12-month high of $72.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.