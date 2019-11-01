PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Raised to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $61.70 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PriceSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PriceSmart has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.85.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

Shares of PSMT stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.94. 205,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,733. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. PriceSmart has a 52-week low of $48.06 and a 52-week high of $79.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.00.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $801.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. PriceSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $586,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,329,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,873,377.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,146,100 over the last quarter. 27.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in PriceSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PriceSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in PriceSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in PriceSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,513,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in PriceSmart by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 12,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.