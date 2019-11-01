Price Capital Management Inc. Takes $1.27 Million Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000. Chubb makes up approximately 0.8% of Price Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Chubb by 223.2% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Chubb by 249.1% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.64.

In other Chubb news, insider Paul J. Krump sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,865 shares in the company, valued at $18,058,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Paul J. Krump sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,424,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,500 shares of company stock worth $3,711,225. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.81. 68,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,730,891. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.03. Chubb Ltd has a one year low of $119.54 and a one year high of $162.44. The company has a market cap of $67.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. Chubb had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.78%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

