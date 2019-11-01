Price Capital Management Inc. Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13.8% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 14,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 19,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of JCI traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $43.83. 219,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,541,996. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.98. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 1 year low of $28.30 and a 1 year high of $44.65.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 36.75%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

In other news, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty acquired 6,220 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.40 per share, with a total value of $257,508.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 11,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $471,478.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 887,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,324,419.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,895 shares of company stock worth $6,759,799 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.