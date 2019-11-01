Price Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 18,687 Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 18,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 28,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 71.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC now owns 5,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $155,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kent T. Larson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $1,606,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,841,494.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,382 shares of company stock worth $3,133,045. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XEL traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,313,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,256,569. Xcel Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $66.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.79.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th.

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $63.00 price target on Xcel Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

