Price Capital Management Inc. Buys 137,647 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Price Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 688.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 157,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,647 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 11.2% of Price Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Price Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $17,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 3,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $8,690,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 29.3% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 12,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,830,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.88. 8,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,439. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $106.42 and a 52-week high of $115.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.34.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.