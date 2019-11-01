Price Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on ESS shares. Barclays set a $350.00 target price on Essex Property Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a $310.00 target price on Essex Property Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BTIG Research raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $355.00 target price on Essex Property Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.51.

Shares of ESS stock traded down $4.13 on Friday, reaching $323.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,654. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.33. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $235.51 and a 1 year high of $334.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.41.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($1.83). The firm had revenue of $366.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.49 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.05%.

In related news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,500 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.26, for a total transaction of $810,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,823.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Farias sold 1,643 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.49, for a total value of $518,350.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,377 shares in the company, valued at $749,919.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,551 shares of company stock worth $25,904,657 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

