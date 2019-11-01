Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the September 15th total of 11,290,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

PVG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Pretium Resources from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Pretium Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lowered their price target on Pretium Resources from $25.40 to $23.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,686,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,415,000 after acquiring an additional 391,775 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 69,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 37,391 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 50.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PVG traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,806,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,449. Pretium Resources has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $13.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of -0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average is $10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $132.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.97 million. Equities research analysts expect that Pretium Resources will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

