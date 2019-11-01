PrairieSky Royalty’s (PSK) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their market perform rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a C$17.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.50 to C$16.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. GMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.25 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Eight Capital cut shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$16.75 to C$12.15 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PrairieSky Royalty presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$17.96.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at C$12.86 on Tuesday. PrairieSky Royalty has a twelve month low of C$11.99 and a twelve month high of C$20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.11%.

In other PrairieSky Royalty news, Director James Estey acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$130,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 856,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,146,850.91.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.