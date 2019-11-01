PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.07-$5.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.02-$3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.06 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRAH. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub cut PRA Health Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.86.

Shares of PRA Health Sciences stock traded up $4.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.94. 617,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,663. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. PRA Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $82.12 and a twelve month high of $121.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.12.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $780.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 6,666,684 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $649,401,688.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

