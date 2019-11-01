PostCoin (POST) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $63.00

PostCoin (CURRENCY:POST) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. During the last seven days, PostCoin has traded down 30.9% against the US dollar. One PostCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. PostCoin has a market cap of $13,169.00 and $63.00 worth of PostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009484 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00010528 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001752 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000059 BTC.

PostCoin Coin Profile

POST uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 17th, 2016. PostCoin’s total supply is 15,868,233 coins. PostCoin’s official Twitter account is @POSTcoinRU . The official website for PostCoin is postcoin.top . PostCoin’s official message board is postcoin.top/forum

Buying and Selling PostCoin

PostCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PostCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PostCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PostCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

