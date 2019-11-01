Populous (PPT) Price Tops $0.50

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 31st. One Populous token can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00005482 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, DragonEX, HitBTC and Bithumb. Populous has a total market cap of $26.66 million and approximately $636,807.00 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Populous has traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Populous alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011026 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00219184 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.43 or 0.01394161 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000759 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030066 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00116274 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Populous

Populous was first traded on April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official website is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous

Populous Token Trading

Populous can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bithumb, Binance, DragonEX, OKEx, HitBTC, Mercatox, LATOKEN, CoinExchange and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Populous and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.