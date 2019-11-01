Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Director Buys $25,031.25 in Stock

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Director Heidi S. Gansert purchased 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $25,031.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PLBC stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,477. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.45. Plumas Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $27.36.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.71 million for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 21.05%.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plumas Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 3.3% in the second quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 143,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 12.3% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 119,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 13,094 shares during the period. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as time and remote deposits.

