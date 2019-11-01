Piper Jaffray Companies Weighs in on Columbia Banking System Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:COLB)

Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Columbia Banking System in a report issued on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on COLB. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Banking System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

Shares of COLB opened at $39.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.11 and its 200-day moving average is $35.89. Columbia Banking System has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $41.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $150.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 9.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.34%.

In related news, EVP David C. Lawson sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $46,501.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,544 shares in the company, valued at $660,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,873,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,416,000 after acquiring an additional 109,814 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,870,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,766,000 after buying an additional 49,422 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,441,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,137,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,183,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,816,000 after buying an additional 13,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 17.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 658,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,768,000 after buying an additional 96,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

