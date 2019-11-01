Piper Jaffray Companies Trims Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Target Price to $106.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target trimmed by Piper Jaffray Companies from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the game software company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank set a $110.00 target price on Electronic Arts and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised Electronic Arts from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.70.

Electronic Arts stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,369,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,804,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.95. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $73.91 and a 1-year high of $108.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.55 million. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 18.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $482,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,716,293.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.73, for a total value of $46,365.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,989 shares of company stock worth $4,680,776. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,584 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 20,659 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

