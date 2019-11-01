Piper Jaffray Companies Comments on Apollo Endosurgery Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:APEN)

Apollo Endosurgery Inc (NASDAQ:APEN) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Apollo Endosurgery in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Mckim anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Apollo Endosurgery’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 69.89% and a negative return on equity of 126.08%. The business had revenue of $11.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on APEN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

APEN stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.09. 1,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.24. Apollo Endosurgery has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $6.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APEN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 42.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,229 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 60.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 155,263 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 11.1% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 959,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 95,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. Its products include OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System that enables advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope; Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System; and the BIB for the treatment of overweight and obese adults.

