Piper Jaffray Companies Begins Coverage on Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $141.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Twilio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Twilio and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.92.

NYSE:TWLO traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $97.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,819,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,129,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.33 and a beta of 1.18. Twilio has a 1 year low of $69.96 and a 1 year high of $151.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.32.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.96 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 23.07% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Twilio will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 20,870 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $2,633,167.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO George Hu sold 7,670 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total transaction of $950,159.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,830 shares of company stock valued at $19,561,905. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,068,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,372,817,000 after buying an additional 1,675,494 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Twilio by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,268,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,127,360,000 after buying an additional 1,736,102 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Twilio by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,191,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,859,000 after buying an additional 2,869,996 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,482,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,830 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Twilio by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,327,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,303,000 after purchasing an additional 106,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

