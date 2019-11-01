Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC)

Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Archrock in a report released on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Watson now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.52 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Archrock’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Archrock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

AROC stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.73. 587,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,600. Archrock has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Archrock had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $244.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AROC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Archrock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Archrock by 1,058.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Archrock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Archrock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Archrock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Doug S. Aron bought 10,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.20 per share, for a total transaction of $86,510.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 132,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,229.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider D Bradley Childers bought 12,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.19 per share, for a total transaction of $98,689.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.83%.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

