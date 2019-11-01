Pioneer Energy Services (NASDAQ:PESX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Pioneer Energy Services (NASDAQ:PESX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.09), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $146.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.21 million.

Shares of Pioneer Energy Services stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 382,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,231. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08. Pioneer Energy Services has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.18.

Get Pioneer Energy Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pioneer Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It provides contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Permian Basin and Eagle Ford, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia. The company operates 16 AC rigs in the United States and 8 SCR rigs in Colombia.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.