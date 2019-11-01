Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Shares Down 17% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) traded down 17% during mid-day trading on Friday after MKM Partners lowered their price target on the stock to $22.00. MKM Partners currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Pinterest traded as low as $18.71 and last traded at $20.86, 76,977,009 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 968% from the average session volume of 7,209,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.14.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Pinterest from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. OTR Global assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “mixed” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday. Argus raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Nomura dropped their price target on Pinterest from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.45.

Get Pinterest alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at about $200,954,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,126,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,971,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,076,000. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,883,000. 14.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.04.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $279.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.09 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pinterest will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

Featured Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.