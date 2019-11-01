Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price dropped by Robert W. Baird from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Pinterest from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. DA Davidson raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on Pinterest from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Pinterest in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.45.

Shares of PINS traded down $4.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.86. 76,977,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,209,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a current ratio of 15.06. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $36.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.88.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $279.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.09 million. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 73.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Pinterest by 376.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pinterest during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 14.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

