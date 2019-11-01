Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd (NASDAQ:PME) Short Interest Down 13.2% in October

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd (NASDAQ:PME) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the September 15th total of 9,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:PME traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.97. 2,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,138. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.27. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $157.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.28.

Get Pingtan Marine Enterprise alerts:

Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.46 million for the quarter. Pingtan Marine Enterprise had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 14.67%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Pingtan Marine Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

About Pingtan Marine Enterprise

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, Fujian Provincial Pingtan County Ocean Fishing Group Co, Ltd., engages in the ocean fishing business. The company harvests a range of fish species, such as ribbon and croaker fish, Peru squid, Argentina squid, sailfish, chub mackerel, cuttlefish, and pomfret with its owned and licensed vessels operating within the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone, the Arafura Sea of Indonesia, the international waters of Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, and the international waters of Indian Ocean.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.