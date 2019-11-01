Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) shares rose 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.10 and last traded at $31.00, approximately 38,357 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 53,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.81.

HKXCY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HKXCY)

