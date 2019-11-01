Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,990,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the September 15th total of 26,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PDD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price target on the stock. 86 Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Friday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinduoduo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 50.0% during the second quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the second quarter valued at about $1,238,000. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the second quarter valued at about $14,852,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 76.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 626,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after acquiring an additional 271,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the second quarter valued at about $722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.49. 5,673,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,425,345. Pinduoduo has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $42.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 30.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 169.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

