PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PNI) Stock Price Down 0.5%

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PNI)’s stock price was down 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.76 and last traded at $11.76, approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 18,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.82.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $63,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PNI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 74,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

