Pimco Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.68

Pimco Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.68 and traded as low as $11.60. Pimco Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $11.65, with a volume of 1,454 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.68.

Get Pimco Income Strategy Fund alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund by 2,063.8% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.