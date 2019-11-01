Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.71

Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.71 and traded as low as $19.66. Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $19.66, with a volume of 332 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCQ. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth $39,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $249,000. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund by 16.5% in the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 19,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,983 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund by 8.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period.

About Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

