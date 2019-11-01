Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.44

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.44 and last traded at $21.33, with a volume of 8908 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.12.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PDM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 target price on Piedmont Office Realty Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average of $20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.69.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $135.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.16 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,317,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,844,000 after purchasing an additional 187,952 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 7.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,085,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,490,000 after acquiring an additional 225,067 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,624,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,311,000 after acquiring an additional 15,302 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $35,464,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,311,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,373,000 after acquiring an additional 97,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PDM)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

Recommended Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.